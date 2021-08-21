Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) Short Interest Down 16.8% in July

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 196,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 235,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 291,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 42,427 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 67,113 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $819,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 18,191 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Yiren Digital by 260.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 40,807 shares during the period. 2.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yiren Digital alerts:

Yiren Digital stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.71. The stock had a trading volume of 41,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,387. The stock has a market cap of $311.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.50. Yiren Digital has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $167.89 million for the quarter.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. is engaged in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Grade I, Grade II, Grade III, and Grade IV. It offers online consumer finance marketplace and execute loan transactions.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.