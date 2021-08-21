Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Short Interest Update

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the July 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of NYSE TSE traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.37. 352,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,808. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.59. Trinseo has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $76.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 69.20%. The company’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.95) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently 15.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. lifted their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.78.

In other news, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $172,385.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $589,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 54.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the first quarter worth $69,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the first quarter worth $95,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the first quarter worth $105,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.