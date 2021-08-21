CryptoSoul Market Cap Reaches $605,682.43 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One CryptoSoul coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $605,682.43 and $2,038.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded up 41.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00097554 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.96 or 0.00308301 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00011048 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00047487 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00015577 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 317,272,249 coins. The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SOULUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.