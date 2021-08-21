Brokerages Set Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) PT at C$65.61

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$67.22.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAR.UN. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.50 to C$68.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$62.00 to C$68.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.00 to C$70.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of CAR.UN traded up C$1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$60.85. The stock had a trading volume of 480,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,913. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$42.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.71.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

