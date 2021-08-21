Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Entera Bio’s earnings. Entera Bio reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Entera Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.56). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Entera Bio.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 161.80% and a negative net margin of 3,414.71%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Entera Bio in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Entera Bio from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTX. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Entera Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,071,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entera Bio by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,856,000 after acquiring an additional 692,912 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Entera Bio by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 48,221 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Entera Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Entera Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.59. 119,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,701,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.68. Entera Bio has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $10.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.31.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

