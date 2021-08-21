Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 640 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $211.58. 1,777,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $217.15. The company has a market capitalization of $89.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.14.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.79.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

