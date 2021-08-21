Citizens & Northern Corp Invests $965,000 in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 53.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded up $2.93 on Friday, reaching $113.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,040,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.64. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $117.65.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 69,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $8,008,404.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $140,781,238.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,148,442 shares of company stock valued at $190,415,254. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

