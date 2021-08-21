GYL Financial Synergies LLC Buys 179 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,898 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.1% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.0% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 3.9% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $102,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,352. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.70, for a total value of $27,650,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,546,923 shares of company stock valued at $883,691,385. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FB. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

FB stock traded up $4.25 on Friday, reaching $359.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,697,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,962,672. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $351.80. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $377.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

