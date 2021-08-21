First Personal Financial Services Increases Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,176,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,361,000 after buying an additional 191,791 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,218,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,644,000 after buying an additional 57,230 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 9.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,157,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,639,000 after buying an additional 354,935 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 20.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,671,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,490,000 after buying an additional 628,319 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 27.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,585,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,463,000 after buying an additional 769,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $82.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,366,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,184,230. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.45.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.