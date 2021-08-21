Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Stake Lowered by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services cut its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,661 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PWV. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 723.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

PWV stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $45.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,859. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $32.56 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.55.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.