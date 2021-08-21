iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Reduced by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 5.7% of Element Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,793,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300,473. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $116.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.