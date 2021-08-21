Capital Insight Partners LLC Invests $2.59 Million in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 46,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,961,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,944 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 4,904.0% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,067,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,755 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,855,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,406 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,981,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 363.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,293,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAGS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Itau BBA Securities raised PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of PAGS stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $56.87. 695,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,881. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.88, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $34.92 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.36.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 14.22%. PagSeguro Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

