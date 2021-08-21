Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Trims Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,003 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up about 2.1% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,866,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,341 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,651,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,662,539,000 after purchasing an additional 241,291 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,223,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,234,822,000 after purchasing an additional 235,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,181,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,218,712,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total transaction of $2,158,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,690.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $190,623.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,503.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829 in the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $545.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,243,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,702. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $510.12. The company has a market cap of $149.01 billion, a PE ratio of 69.91, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $295.37 and a 1-year high of $549.68.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.