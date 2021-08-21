Zacks: Analysts Expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $135.22 Million

Analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) will post $135.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $142.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $126.90 million. Planet Fitness posted sales of $105.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year sales of $539.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $534.20 million to $544.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $733.64 million, with estimates ranging from $688.00 million to $761.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLNT. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.85.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.13. 1,134,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,798. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $53.55 and a 52 week high of $90.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 45.9% during the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its position in Planet Fitness by 208.4% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 61,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 41,620 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Planet Fitness by 1,103.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 168,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after acquiring an additional 154,392 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Planet Fitness by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,807,000 after acquiring an additional 15,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in Planet Fitness by 5.1% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 43,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

