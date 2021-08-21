Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Market Capitalization Hits $64.04 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. In the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $64.04 million and $31.25 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.75 or 0.00027931 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00098266 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.77 or 0.00308394 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00010898 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00047145 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00015488 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,659,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

