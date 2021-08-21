First Personal Financial Services Decreases Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

First Personal Financial Services lessened its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Public Storage comprises about 2.2% of First Personal Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $8,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,722,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,277,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist increased their target price on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.91.

NYSE PSA traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $324.28. The company had a trading volume of 645,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,200. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $202.96 and a fifty-two week high of $326.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $308.58. The company has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

