Hoge Finance Market Cap Tops $49.18 Million (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Hoge Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hoge Finance has a total market capitalization of $49.18 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hoge Finance has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hoge Finance Coin Profile

Hoge Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 405,903,482,336 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Hoge Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoge Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hoge Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

