Elamachain Market Cap Tops $5.10 Million (ELAMA)

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Elamachain has a market capitalization of $5.10 million and $2.24 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elamachain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Elamachain has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elamachain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00057928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00015098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.88 or 0.00830856 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00048498 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Elamachain Profile

ELAMA is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 856,192,740 coins. The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elamachain is medium.com/@elamachain

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Buying and Selling Elamachain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elamachain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elamachain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elamachain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elamachain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.