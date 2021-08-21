TerraKRW (KRT) Price Down 4.2% Over Last Week

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $37.27 million and approximately $9,716.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraKRW coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00058143 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.10 or 0.00134324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.36 or 0.00151109 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,296.07 or 1.00170972 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.80 or 0.00918079 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,266.58 or 0.06637779 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 43,837,322,227 coins and its circulating supply is 43,836,593,118 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

