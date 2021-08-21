Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Short Interest Down 17.1% in July

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 770,200 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the July 15th total of 929,200 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 272,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.72. 547,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.87. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $75.64 and a 12-month high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 17.54%. On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOPE. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 575,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,556,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 55.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 4.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

