Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Short Interest Update

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the July 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 774,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

NTRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.07.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,059,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,498,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,523,965,000 after buying an additional 546,512 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3,941.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 455,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,637,000 after acquiring an additional 443,988 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth $34,227,766,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 9,739.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 402,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,257,000 after acquiring an additional 397,949 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.60. 462,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,264. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $123.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.07. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

