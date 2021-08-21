Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Short Interest Update

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Park-Ohio from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Park-Ohio from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of PKOH traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.86. The stock had a trading volume of 22,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,501. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $41.78. The firm has a market cap of $302.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.78). Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 4.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Park-Ohio will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $202,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,260 shares in the company, valued at $474,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKOH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 62.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 7.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 185.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Park-Ohio during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

