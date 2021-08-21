Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.3% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3,206.7% in the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.16 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $83.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

