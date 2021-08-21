Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Sells 507 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $107.35 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $108.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

