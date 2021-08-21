Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $54,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Broadcom by 4.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,384,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $4,773,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $475.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,752. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $476.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.00 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

