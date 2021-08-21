Allworth Financial LP Buys 503 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 199,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,999,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,050,000 after purchasing an additional 105,686 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.60. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

