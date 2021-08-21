Private Ocean LLC Sells 48 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Private Ocean LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 878,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,296,000 after acquiring an additional 12,756 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 124,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $772,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $290.82. 1,712,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $277.94. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $291.82. The company has a market capitalization of $132.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.63, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.19%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,633. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus upped their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

