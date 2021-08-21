GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $331,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC cut its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,231,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,573 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $385,959,000 after purchasing an additional 524,907 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 544,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $208,980,000 after purchasing an additional 238,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $166,606,000 after purchasing an additional 151,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,431,000. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total value of $143,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total transaction of $144,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,767 shares of company stock worth $1,790,796. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ILMN traded up $16.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $486.71. 1,106,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,844. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $483.05. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a PE ratio of 93.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ILMN. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.50.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

