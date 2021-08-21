Capital Insight Partners LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 224.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.16. 2,897,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,885,467. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.74. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

