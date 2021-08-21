Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $5.65 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,016 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 1.3% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.41. The stock had a trading volume of 11,538,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,519,361. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.93. The firm has a market cap of $272.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

