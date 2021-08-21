Capital Insight Partners LLC Buys 766 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,892,000 after acquiring an additional 49,799 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 606,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,003,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 14.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 389,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,957,000 after buying an additional 50,058 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 380,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,763,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 28.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,871,000 after buying an additional 71,077 shares during the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total value of $388,937.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,294.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total transaction of $1,492,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,529,265.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,598,596. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE CHE traded up $6.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $466.16. 93,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,124. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $472.74. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $417.41 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $532.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.85 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 7.96%.

Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

