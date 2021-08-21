XSGD Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 21st. One XSGD coin can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. XSGD has a total market cap of $36.56 million and $42,202.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00058132 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.89 or 0.00133904 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.69 or 0.00149762 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,115.11 or 0.99817191 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $455.04 or 0.00924783 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,268.89 or 0.06643406 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD launched on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 52,637,140 coins and its circulating supply is 49,886,272 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

