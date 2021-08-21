FunFair (FUN) One Day Volume Hits $47.11 Million

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. FunFair has a market capitalization of $484.85 million and $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FunFair coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, FunFair has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FunFair alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00057899 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015066 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $408.12 or 0.00829428 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00048361 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002074 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FunFair Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FUNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for FunFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FunFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.