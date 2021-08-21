Brokerages Anticipate Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $311.16 Million

Brokerages forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) will announce sales of $311.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $312.20 million and the lowest is $310.20 million. Viavi Solutions posted sales of $284.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Viavi Solutions.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 3.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIAV shares. Northland Securities upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

Shares of VIAV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.13. 1,096,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,028. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.84. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.95.

In other Viavi Solutions news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $35,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,646,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,806.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,585.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,318 shares of company stock worth $982,104. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 41.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 103,260 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $332,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 264,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,990,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 2.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 94,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Read More: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.