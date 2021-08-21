OST Trading Down 22.3% Over Last Week (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One OST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OST has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. OST has a total market cap of $6.44 million and $127,046.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OST alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00057899 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015066 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $408.12 or 0.00829428 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00048361 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002074 BTC.

About OST

OST is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OST’s official website is ost.com . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

Buying and Selling OST

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.