Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.63 Million

Aug 21st, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will report sales of $129.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $126.90 million to $132.35 million. Holly Energy Partners posted sales of $127.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $514.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $506.03 million to $522.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $520.52 million, with estimates ranging from $515.87 million to $525.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 38.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Holly Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

NYSE HEP traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,193. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.10. Holly Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.47%.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $134,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 26,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,467.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEP. Blackstone Inc increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 211.0% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,494,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,717,000 after buying an additional 3,049,403 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1,994.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,562 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 83.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,139,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,440 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 331.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,445,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1,380.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 501,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 467,440 shares during the last quarter. 18.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

