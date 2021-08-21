Brokerages Expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) will post sales of $10.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.81 million and the lowest is $9.11 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $87.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.40 million to $105.91 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $119.07 million, with estimates ranging from $71.74 million to $161.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on YMAB shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 26,111 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $765,052.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 25,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,453,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,838,918.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 322,692 shares of company stock valued at $11,185,873. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after buying an additional 56,893 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $5,488,000. Institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YMAB traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $28.39. 260,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,272. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.83. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $55.22.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

