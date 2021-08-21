Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Decreases Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lessened its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,946,000 after buying an additional 1,552,038 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,521,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,310 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,563,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,382,000 after purchasing an additional 173,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,307,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,294,000 after purchasing an additional 255,568 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,722,000 after purchasing an additional 182,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

TT stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.41. 815,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,284. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $115.28 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.90. The company has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.91%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.15.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 224,525 shares of company stock valued at $41,382,869. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

