Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $2.56 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 97.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.05. 1,194,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,020. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.68. The stock has a market cap of $98.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.89, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $208.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.58.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

