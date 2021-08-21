Columbia Asset Management Makes New $207,000 Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 237 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,821 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,744,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,069,125,000 after buying an additional 53,677 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 2,692,486 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,300,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,734,554,000 after buying an additional 59,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,129,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,604,771,000 after buying an additional 52,630 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

NYSE:BLK opened at $917.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $884.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $531.39 and a 52 week high of $924.97.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.