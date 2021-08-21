569 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Purchased by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 156,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,705,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 207.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after acquiring an additional 13,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.10.

Shares of NOC traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $363.00. The company had a trading volume of 495,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,172. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $379.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $365.51. The stock has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

