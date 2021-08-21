The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Holdings Cut by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,076 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $199,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 23,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.39.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 320,813 shares of company stock worth $99,231,472. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $330.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $320.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.56 and a 12 month high of $336.55.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

