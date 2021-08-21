Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $326,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.64. 2,912,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,111,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.86. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $175.25. The stock has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.40.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

