Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the July 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Approximately 12.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 272,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

NKTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nkarta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of NKTX traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.20. 200,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,274. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -14.37. Nkarta has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $79.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts forecast that Nkarta will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kanya Rajangam sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $372,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,140 shares of company stock worth $906,530. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKTX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nkarta in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Nkarta in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nkarta by 177.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Nkarta in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nkarta in the first quarter worth about $120,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

