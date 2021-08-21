Element Wealth LLC Has $423,000 Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $22.57. 829,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,007. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.65. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.52%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

In related news, Director Todd C. Builione acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.11 per share, for a total transaction of $115,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William Balke Goebel acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $25,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at $102,200.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $393,202. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

