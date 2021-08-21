Disciplined Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,932 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 76,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 34,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 20,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $229,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William Balke Goebel bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $25,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $393,202. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

FSK stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.57. 829,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $23.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.52%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

