Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Short Interest Update

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 710,600 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 621,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Shares of Mueller Industries stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.22. 217,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,035. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.16. Mueller Industries has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $48.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLI. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 13.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 7,651 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 376,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,573,000 after buying an additional 20,849 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 8,137.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $818,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.