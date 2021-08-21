Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Short Interest Up 14.0% in July

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 848,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Liberty TripAdvisor stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.48. 321,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Liberty TripAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93. The company has a market cap of $262.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.52.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRPA. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 140.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

