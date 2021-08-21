Corundum Group Inc. Has $231,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,406 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,674,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,995,000 after acquiring an additional 283,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,092,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,042,000 after acquiring an additional 374,462 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,740,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,002,000 after buying an additional 45,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 24.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,568,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,131,000 after buying an additional 499,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,505,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,444. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.34. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $158.10.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

