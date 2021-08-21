JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 59.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 48,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,881,506 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.72.

